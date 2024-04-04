The Department of Health-Center for Health Development reported that Narra has the highest rate of dengue cases in the Mimaropa region so far in 2024, with 185 cases logged—twice the total number of cases the municipality recorded last year.

Vector Borne Mimaropa, the Facebook page for the Center for Regional Epidemiology and Technology Enhancement (CRETE), posted their updates on the region’s dengue cases on Wednesday.

The update covers 13 weeks of data in cities and municipalities in the region, totaling 1,728 cases in 2024 thus far at a 32.34% lower rate than last year’s first 13 weeks.

The high rate of cases for Narra was doubled from last year’s total, which the DOH-CRETE posted at 95 cases for the entire year of 2023, with 0 deaths. Narra has recorded three deaths caused due to dengue thus far this year.

The second highest number of total dengue cases in 2024 so far in MIMAROPA was Calapan City at 162, counted by the DOH-CRETE in , and the third highest in Taytay, Palawan at 128.

Palawan logged the most deaths due to dengue among the MIMAROPA provinces at 818 cases so far, while the city of Puerto Princesa logged 100 deaths.

Taytay and Puerto Princesa City were the two places with the highest cases of dengue in Palawan last year at 514 and 460 each. However, they’ve only logged two deaths due to dengue so far in 2024 according to the DOH-CRETE’s tally.

Despite the high rate of cases in Palawan that raised the alert threshold in March 2024 DOH-CRETE’s dengue monitoring dashboard has yet to see any place in the region crossing the epidemic threshold this year.

DOH-CRETE promoted the 5S strategy to prevent the steady increase of cases: namely, “Suyurin at Sirain ang pinamumugaran ng mga lamok, Sarili ay protektahan laban sa lamok, Sumangguni agad sa pinakamalapit na pagamutan para hindi lumala ang sakit, Suportahan ang fogging/misting sa mga lugar na may pagtaas ng kaso sa loob ng 2 linggo, and Siguruhing sapat ang dami ng iniinom na tubig.”