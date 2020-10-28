Narra SK council launches ‘Sim Card Mo, Load Ko’ project for college students

Cleoferd Jeo Absulio, SK chairman of Tinagong Dagot, said Monday that the project is expected to benefit some 50 college students from November until January 2021, or the equivalent of the entire first semester.

The Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) council of Barangay Tinagong Dagat in Narra has launched its “Sim Card Mo, Load Ko” project to assist college students in their distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal is to give them P100 load per month, which they can use in their online learning sessions and other connectivity needs.

“Ang gusto namin ay walang kabataan ng Tinagong Dagat ang maiiwan. Ang gusto namin kahit na sa pamamagitan ng proyektong ito, sila ay matulungan. Inaamin ko mahirap, pero hangga’t kayang tumulong, tutulong kami,” he said.

Absulio said they have also equipped their barangay hall with wifi, which the college students may use in case their data runs out.

“Kung sakali man maubusan sila ng internet data, puwede naman silang pumunta ng barangay hall to connect sa mga wifi routers natin,” Absulio said.