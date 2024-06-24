The police said a man was proclaimed dead at the hospital where he was brought after his motorcycle was hit by a van whose driver allegedly did not have a license on the national road in Barangay Poblacion, Narra, in the early hours of Saturday.

Renato Labrador, 55, a resident of Brgy. Panacan 1, Narra, Palawan, was identified as the fatality by the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO), while the van driver was identified as Zainal Dela Chica, 30, a resident of Brgy. San Manuel, Puerto Princesa City.

Police investigation stated that while Dela Chica was traveling from north to south direction, he failed to notice Labrador approaching from the west to east direction of Panacan National Highway Intersection Road.

Labrador entered the intersection, prompting Dela Chica to hit his brakes, but the short distance between them meant it was too late to avoid collision. Consequently, Dela Chica’s vehicle collided with Labrador, causing serious injuries.

Labrador was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Both vehicles involved sustained undetermined amounts of damage and were taken by responding police personnel to Narra MPS for proper disposition and further investigation.