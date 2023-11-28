Law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation in the mountainous area of Barangay Aramaywan, Narra, Palawan, resulting in the arrest of an individual and the confiscation of valuable evidence in a concerted effort to combat illegal logging.

Alias RR, 30, driver and resident of the said barangay was apprehended during the operation carried out by the Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS) in collaboration with personnel from the 2nd Platoon, 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC). The arrest was made in the early hours of November 26 at approximately 3:30 a.m.

The operation was part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal logging, which has been a growing concern in the municipality due to its detrimental impact on the environment and the economy.

During the operation, law enforcement officers recovered substantial evidence from Alias RR’s possession, which included five pieces of assorted sawn lumber of unknown species. The estimated scale of the seized lumber amounted to more or less 53 board feet, with an approximate value of P15,900. Additionally, a black Badja motorcycle with no license plate was confiscated.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Alias RR did not possess the necessary permit from the proper authority for the logging activities in question.