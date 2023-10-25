The Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) has awarded the town of Narra with the Recognition of Active Surveillance for African Swine Fever (RAS-ASF) Certificate issued on October 23, after the town’s barangays tested negative for the disease.

The assessment for the RAS certificate was conducted on October 10-11, the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) said.

ProVet chief Dr. Darius P. Mangcucang said the RAS-ASF serves as the basis for the ability of farmers to sell their pigs if they test negative for ASF.

“Ang mga LGU ay nagrerequest na magsagawa ng RAS sa kanilang munisipyo sa atin sa provincial government. Dito ay kukuha ng blood sampling sa iba’t ibang barangay para makita kung malinis ang mga baboy mula sa banta ng ASF. Pag nag-negative lahat, doon lang mabibigyan ang LGU ng RAS-ASF mula sa BAI,” Mangcucang said.

“Matapos nito ay may kalayaan na ang mga farmers natin na makapaglabas ng baboy sa Manila at ibang probinsya. Ito ay bilang paniniguro pa rin na safe ‘yung baboy na bibilhin mula sa isang lalawigan o siyudad. Para sa atin naman, ito ay katunayan na nasa Dark Green Zone tayo dahil nagnenegatibo sila sa blood testing ASF,” he explained.

Currently, the towns of Cuyo and Magsaysay have also received ASF-RAS certificates from DA-BAI.

Similar RAS-ASF certifications are expected to be conducted in the towns of Quezon, Brooke’s Point, Taytay, and other municipalities across the province.

The certification will be valid until April 7, 2024.