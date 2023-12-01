Narra has gained awards for governance and its implementation of anti-illegal drugs program as it clinched recognition from the Anti-Drug Abuse Council and received the 2023 Local Legislative Award Regional Winner title in the 1st to 3rd Class Municipality Category from the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The local office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said the achievements underline the towns commitment to upholding exemplary governance, fostering transparency, accountability, and delivering effective public services.

The Local Legislative Award, a highly regarded recognition, is conferred to commend the Sanggunian’s exceptional performance in crafting and implementing sound policies and ordinances that contribute to good governance.

With this regional triumph, Narra has earned the spot to represent its region at the National Awards.

“Narra will advance to the National Awards and compete along with the Regional Winners for the 1st to 3rd class municipality category. We are confident that you will continue to excel at the National Awards,” the DILG in the province stated.

On November 22, Narra stood out at the 2023 ADAC Awards hosted at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galeria.

Acknowledging Narra’s dedication to maintaining high standards in local governance, specifically in the execution of anti-illegal drug initiatives, Regional Director Karl Caesar Rimando, Provincial Director Virgilio Tagle, and Acting Mayor Marcelino Calso, Jr. received the award.

The event emphasized the DILG’s BIDA Program aimed at promoting excellence and innovation in local governance, especially in combating illegal drugs. The program’s effectiveness was demonstrated during its launch in Coron, which facilitated the sharing of ideas and best practices among important participants.

The ADAC Awards and the BIDA Program recognize notable achievements and inspire local government units (LGUs) across the country to aim for higher standards. The success of Narra serves as a benchmark for other LGUs in their quest to establish stronger and more effective local governments.