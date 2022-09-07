- Advertisement by Google -

The Narra police has called for a post-mortem examination on the body of a 46-year-old laborer found dead at his home in Purok 8 in Barangay Princess Urduja by his friends earlier this week.

A report from the Provincial Police Office noted that the person identified as Bernardo Pendilla, had a wound on his left temple.

He was allegedly found dead by friends on September 5 when they went looking for him so they could go fishing, according to Narra police investigators.

They told police investigators that when they tried to wake him, Pendilla was already unresponsive.

