Narra town in southern Palawan, the hardest-hit municipality due to the massive flooding brought by severe tropical storm “Maring”, declared a state of calamity on Wednesday to release funds for relief operations.

The measure was approved by the Sangguniang Bayan through a resolution, which authorized the partial utilization of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF) Quick Response Fund.

“Nagdeklara tayo noong Miyerkules. Puwede natin magalaw ‘yong calamity fund natin, at the same time puwede tayong makakuha ng pondo doon sa other sources, like MOOE (Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses),” Acting Mayor Crispin Lumba said on Friday.

Lumba declined to comment on how much LDRRMF funds were to be used. The resolution stated that 30% of the LDRRMF will be used to provide aid to affected individuals. He added that the local government is still assessing the damage by “Maring,” which the resolution stated affected 18 barangays in the town and more than 5,000 individuals.

“Kasalukuyan pa rin tayong nagva-validate at nag-aassess sa damage. Ang hindi pa natin nafa-finalize ‘yong sa result sa agricultur[al damage] natin, at the same time ‘yong kailangan ng assessment, kasi mayroon pa ring pumapasok na mga damage doon sa hindi pa natin naikutan,” he said.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay lima ‘yong death natin at may tatlo tayong missing. Ang mas malalim ang baha o mas malaki ang pinsala ay sa [Barangay] Urduja, Batang-batang, Teresa, Aramaywan, at Elvita,” he added.

Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said in a separate interview that the provincial government, through the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) will continue to provide relief aid to affected individuals in Narra.

“Ngayon ay patuloy ang ating pagbibigay ng ayuda at ng relief goods, bagama’t may naka pre-position na diyan na relief goods. Bago pa man dumating ang bagyo ay nagpadala pa tayo ng additional 2,000 relief goods o family packs,” he said.