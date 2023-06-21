Narra’s basketball team defeated Coron 98-93 in overtime to clinch the Baragatan 2023 Inter-Municipality Basketball Tournament championship in a finals rematch before a sell-out crowd at the Palawan State University Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

With the win, Narra avenged its heartbreaking 81-82 loss to Coron in the championship match during the tournament’s launch last year, pocketing a P100,000 cash prize while the runner-up, Coron, received P80,000.

However, Narra had to overcome another end-game thriller as they carved out the win in overtime after Coron gave them another scare by climbing out of a 10-point deficit and cutting the lead down to two with only 38 seconds remaining.

The two teams then exchanged missed shots in the following possessions, causing the crowd to go into a frenzy.

Baragatan 2023 Inter-municipality Basketball Tournament MVP Christian Angelo Danao. (Photo courtesy of PIO)

With 8 seconds remaining, Coron committed a foul during an inbound play, giving Narra the chance to widen their lead with two free throws and the game clock down to 6.8 seconds.

Abdul Carib Hadji-Naif of Narra, however, missed both free throws, and Coron grabbed the rebound, made a fast break pass to Jholo Delos Santos, who hit a layup as time expired, knotting the score at 83 and sending the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Narra made sure Coron would not be able to make a comeback, racing to a seven-point lead early on before outscoring them 15-10 to seal the victory.

In the earlier game, Brooke’s Point edged out Rizal to clinch third place. Rizal received a cash prize of P40,000, while Brooke’s Point received P50,000.

For the individual awards, Christian Angelo Danao of Narra won the tournament’s Most Valuable Player Award, outscoring Delos Santos, who was last year’s MVP.

Joining Danao in the Mythical Team are Delos Santos, Hadji-Naif, Leonardo Miguel of Rizal, and John Paul Madeja of Brooke’s Point, each receiving P5,000.

Hadji-Naif was also adjudged as the best three-pointer of the tournament.