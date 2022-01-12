The Citinickel Mines and Development Corporation (CMDC) in Narra town filed another case at Anti Red Tape Authority (ARTA) against Mayor Gerandy Danao for not issuing a mayor’s permit for the company in 2019.

The mining company confirmed to Palawan News on Tuesday but is yet to issue an official statement.

With the ARTA’s recommendation for his suspension, Danao pointed out in an interview with Palawan News on Tuesday he said that it all started with the unsettled amount to the local government unit of Narra.

He said that he will likely issue an order for the closure of the company if they will not settle the P94 million tax deficiency for the year 2012 until 2015.

“Noong ako po ay umupo ay may singilin po sa kanila na P94 million at ‘yon po ay singilin ng dati pang nakaupong mayor dito. Pinagpatuloy lamang natin ang paniningil dito, sinasabi nila na wala na silang utang sa LGU pero mayroon kaming hinahawakan na papel galing treasury na sila ay may bayarin kaya hindi po nakapag-operate noong nakaraan. Ngayon, January na naman ay kung hindi nila ise-settle ‘yan ay maoobliga tayo na ipasara ‘yan ulit ang kompanya nila,” Danao said.

“Wala po akong pakialam sa sinasabi nilang batas, ang akin ay ‘yong legal na bayarin nila na nanggaling sa treasury, ‘yon lang. Kailangan ko malaman kung sila ba ay desidido na magbayad o hindi. Bayaran muna nila lahat ng atraso nila bago kami mag-usap. Dito po ay kukuha sila ng papel, antimano wala na silang papel ay pwede na namin sila iobliga na ipasara sila dahil wala silang permit sa ngayon, maghintay lang po sila,” he added.

Jojo Gastanes said Wednesday that ARTA recommended Danao’s suspension to the Palawan Provincial Board following the complaint filed by the CMDC.

He said that this is just a form of harassment citing Commission on Elections (COMELEC) guidelines of no suspension to impose within 90 days except to the graft and corruption with the recommendation of the commission.

“Nagfile ang Citinickel sa ARTA dahil hindi nag-issue si mayor ng Mayor’s Permit noong 2019 at ang ARTA ay nagrecommend sa Sangguniang Panlalawigan pero kailangan pa rin dinggin ‘yan [bago masuspend] pero [tingin ko] harassment na lang ‘yan kasi may kaso din silang nafile sa Ombudsman,” Gastanes said.

In 2020 the mining company filed charges against Danao for not issuing the mayor’s permit.

In a recent interview, Administrative Manager and Community Relations Head Pamela Miguel told Palawan News that they are not covered by the Local Tax Code of the town imposing two percent revenue tax as they are Board of Investment (BOI)-registered company way back in 2012 up to 2015.

She reiterated that the mining company has no unpaid tax obligations to the local government of Narra and they are regularly paying actual taxes as of now.

“Consistent kami sa sagot mula noon pang panahon ni Mayor Demaala, alam namin na wala kaming ganon kalaki na obligasyon sa kanila sapagkat ang Citinickel Mines ay BOI registered na company. Mismong tax code din nila [ng Narra] ang nagsasabi na kapag BOI registered ay exempted talaga, ‘yon lang naman ang aming pinapaninindigan. Pero noong nagexpire ang BOI na ‘yan ay nagbabayad na kami ng aktuwal two percent gross revenue,” Miguel said.