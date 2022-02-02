Narra Mayor Gerandy Danao has accused the Sangguniang Bayan of Narra of blocking the implementation of municipal government projects.

Danao stated on Saturday’s The Profile program of Palawan News that he felt banned in the Sangguniang Bayan because they filed administrative charges against him in the Provincial Board, resulting in his suspension.

Danao said he was unable to implement some of his planned projects because the SB members, who were his political rivals, were blocking them.

“Marami tayong pinagawang kalsada pag upo natin sa mga barangay. Kahit na ang budget ng mayor’s office ay napakaliit, talagang hindi nila ibibigay ‘yong maayos na treatment para sa akin kasi kumbaga ban ako sa kanila,” he said.

Danao said that he was still trying to implement other municipal projects, but he reminded the Sanggunian Bayan members that they should help him implement them.

He said some of these projects are special roads initiated by his administration.

“May mga proyektong nakatengga dyan na napapagawa natin, dapat sila naiisip nila kung paano matulungan si mayor pero hindi. Inisip nila kung paano ako kasuhan. Gusto nila akong lumpuhin dahil hindi nila magawa ang gusto nila. Ang nangyari ay kung nakinig ako sa kanila baka nakakulong na ako ngayon,” he said.

“Naipagawa ko ‘yan kahit maliit ang pondo, kahit walang request ng barangay. Hindi sila nakakatulong sa akin,” Danao added.

He further stated that heNarra received cash donations of P3 million from the national government and Okada, but the council allegedly prohibited the distribution of assistance from these money.

“Ang daming nagbigay ng bigas. Noong malaman nila na may P3 million na dumating, nai-cut na nila, pinigilan na ng SB,” Danao added.

Vice Mayor Crispin Lumba declined to issue comments regarding Danao’s accusation.