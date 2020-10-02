Narra leads new voter registration turnout in Palawan

El Nido reported 327 new voters, followed by San Vicente with 307, Bataraza with 284, Roxas with 279, Cuyo with 255 and Brooke’s Point with 243.

Narra recorded the highest turnout of new voters among Palawan towns who trooped to the COMELEC to register during the first 30 days of the resumption of registration conducted by the poll body. The town had 827 new registered voters, followed by Aborlan which had 278.

El Nido reported 327 new voters, followed by San Vicente with 307, Bataraza with 284, Roxas with 279, Cuyo with 255 and Brooke’s Point with 243.

Registration data released by the poll body also showed a high turnout of 2,141 new registered voters in Puerto Princesa City.

Taytay has 205; Quezon,143; Agutaya,126; Coron,110; Rizal, 106; Magsaysay, 102; Linapacan , 91; Sofronio Española, 78; Balabac, 77; Araceli, 76; Kalayaan,72; Cagayancillo, 50; Busuanga, 46; Dumaran, 44; and Culion with 37 registered voters.

Total per type of application were as follows: new Registration, 3,233; transfer from city or municipality, 1,771; transfer within, 532; transfer with reactivation,116; transfer with reactivation & correction, 41; transfer with correction, 126; reactivation, 253; reactivation with correction, 87; change and correction, 240; transfer from OAV – 5; both inclusion and reinstatement has zero application.

The voter registration period for the May 9, 2022, National and Local Elections will end on September 30, 2021.

Based on the advisory issued by the COMELEC Palawan, registration runs from 8 am to 3 pm daily, Tuesdays to Saturdays except on Christmas Day, April 1 & 2, 2021 (Maundy Thursday & Good Friday) at every Office of the Election Officer (OEO) of the city/ municipality where the applicant resides, except in areas declared under ECQ or MECQ.

Application forms may also be downloaded at the COMELEC website http://www.comelec.gov.ph which requires the applicant’s photograph and signature.

