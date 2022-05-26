While the occurrence of dengue cases in Palawan and the MIMAROPA region has remained constant over the past five years, according to a recent monitoring report of the Department of Health’s regional office, this year’s record showed the municipality of Narra as having recorded the highest number of cases in the region.

From January 1 to May 22, Palawan recorded 203 dengue cases with one death, 52 of which were from Narra and 34 from Puerto Princesa City, according to the DOH-MIMAROPA report released earlier this week.

The total number of cases in the region is 528, which is 6.05 percent lower than the same period in 2021, according to Patrick Aquino, head of the DOH MIMAROPA Vector Borne Unit. He added, however, that dengue cases this year may still increase.

“May mga pag-aaral na i-expect natin every three years na may pagtaas ng kaso ng dengue. I believe this year is dengue year kaya may possibility na tumaas pa ang kaso,” Aquino said.

All 157 cases and two deaths were recorded in Oriental Mindoro. Ocidental Mindoro has 90 cases with two deaths, 40 cases in Romblon and 33 in Marinduque.

“Halos kapantay na ng cases natin ngayon ang dami ng cases last year kasi last year ang pinakamababang kaso natin for the last five years,” Aquino said.

He reported that they also activated their partners in different local government units to intensify the campaign against dengue. Aquino also advised the public to practice cleanliness to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

“Alamin natin ang mga bagay na pwede pamugaran ng lamok, ugaliin na itaob o takpan kagaya ng mga paso, alulod, lumang bote, kawayan at gulong,” Aquino said.

Aquino also stated that tawa-tawa or Euphorbia hirta leaves, are safe for human consumption but have not yet been proven as a treatment for dengue. Currently, it is classified as a food supplement as it supposedly helps to increase the platelet count of the patient.

He clarified that there is no study that proves its capability to threat dengue, which requires thorough scientific research and certification.

“Hindi pa po ito napapatunayan na nakakagamot ng dengue at ngayon ito ay nakarehistro bilang food supplement, kinakailangan pa ng masusing pag-aaral at sertipikasyon bago matawag na gamot ito sa sakit na dengue,” Aquino said.