Narra ECAN board selected as the ‘best’ in Palawan

Narra’s critical areas network board earned the highest rating, besting nine other local ECAN boards. The awarding was done on December 28.

The Environmentally Critical Areas Network (ECAN) Board of Narra has been awarded as the “Best ECAN Board” by the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) this year.

PCSD spokesperson Jovic Fabello said the recognition means that the local government unit (LGU) and its ECAN board members are active in providing protection to the environment in partnership with their surrounding communities.

“PCSD commends all its ECAN boards in Palawan in terms of environmental security and conservation, for the protection of our environment in the province, as well as their respective duties and responsibilities,” said Fabello.

“No ceremony lang tayo for this activity but we announced it through our PCSD Facebook account and binigay natin ito [noong] December 28 recognizing the ECAN Board Narra,” he added.

As the best ECAN board based on documents it submitted and were reviewed by PCSD, the Narra ECAN Board will receive P20,000 as a monetary prize.

The board of a city or municipality is the local multi-sectoral body created to implement the ECAN in the locality towards the attainment of sustainable development objectives. It also serves as the coordinating and advisory body to the local government unit, purposely to assist in the protection and management of the environment in the local areas, and in the decision-making processes related to the effective and efficient implementation of ECAN.

Giving the Best ECAN Board Award, he said, was established to encourage all ECAN Boards in Palawan to further improve ECAN management throughout the province.