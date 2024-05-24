A businessman and former barangay councilor of Barangay Aramaywan, Narra, was arrested after he was caught by an undercover agent buying packages of illicit cigarettes at his own home at around eight in the morning on May 23.

The suspect was identified as Allan “Pong” Halani, 42, a resident of Purok Maunlad in the same barangay. An undercover agent purchased 40 packs of red Berlin and 37 packs of Fort cigarettes from him, amounting to ₱30,000.

The suspect is reportedly known in the area for supplying imported cigarettes. He is currently in the custody of the Narra police and will face charges for violating Republic Act No. 10643, also known as “The Graphic Health Warnings Law.”