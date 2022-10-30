The Municipal Local Government Operations Officers (MLGOO) of Narra and Brooke’s Point congratulated their respective Local Government Units (LGU) for getting this year’s Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) from the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Narra MLGOO Leny Escaro emphasized how serious the town’s local government was about meeting the standards of good governance.

Nara has been a consistent SGLG passer since 2016 simply because they are serious about meeting the standard of good governance. Political leaders, functionaries, and even ordinary employees are all doing their part to make this success possible, and as their MLGOO, I am so proud of them,” Escaro said.

Brooke’s Point MLGOO Coralyn Atienza expressed that she never doubted that they would once again bag the prestigious seal due to the LGU’s compliance with the principles of SGLG.

“Ang SGLG ang pinaka-prestihiyosong parangal na maaaring makuha ng isang LGU para sa matino at mahusay na lokal na pamamahala. From the start, confident ako na makukuha ng Brooke’s Point ang award dahil nakikita ko ang compliance ng LGU,” Atienza said.

“Ang award na ito ay bunga ng pagtutulungan ng lahat, mula sa mga lokal na opisyal, mga department heads, hanggang sa mga empleyado ng Pamahalaang Bayan ng Brooke’s Point,” she added.

Narra and Brooke’s Point were the only towns in the province that qualified for this year’s SGLG.

This is the 5th time Narra has been awarded with the seal, while Brooke’s Point earned its 4th SGLG.

The Seal on Good Local Governance (SGLG) was launched by the DILG in 2014 to recognize and give incentives to LGUs with outstanding leadership, service, integrity, transparency, accountability, and good performance based on the criteria set by the department.

