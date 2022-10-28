The southern Palawan towns of Narra and Brooke’s Point have earned this year’s Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the department announced Thursday, October 27.

During the validation and assessment process, which was done by the Inter-agency Council for Good Local Governance, they were the only towns in the province to pass.

It was the fourth time for Brooke’s Point and the sixth for Narra to receive this award.

The Seal of Local Governance is a way for the DILG to recognize and reward local government units (LGUs) that do a great job of doing what they are supposed to do.

This year, the number of criteria went from seven to ten. They are financial management, being ready for disasters, social protection, health compliance and responsiveness, sustainable education, peace and order, business friendliness and competitiveness, environmental management, tourism, culture and the arts, youth, and development.

In addition to being recognized, LGUs with the SGLG can get grants and loans from financial institutions to help them carry out projects that help reach the Millennium Development Goals.

