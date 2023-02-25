A project aimed at introducing superior genes into sow herds and increasing meat supply through artificial insemination (AI) broke ground Friday in Brgy. Antipuluan in the municipality of Narra.

The hog production multiplier project, called Swine Artificial Insemination sa Barangay or SWAIB, has a grant of P2 million from the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) National Livestock Program coursed through the DA-Agricultural Training Institute (DA-ATI) in MIMAROPA.

The grant was awarded to Narra on February 24 by the Palawan provincial government.

Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates’ executive assistant III, Christian Albert Sabando Miguel, said the project is under the Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) that is part of the DA’s recovery and repopulation plan for the swine industry.

“Ang pamahalaang panlalawigan ng Palawan ay naniniwala na malaking tulong ang proyektong ito upang matugunan ang pangangailangan ng ating mga hog raisers sa lalawigan at mapalawak pa ang supply ng karne ng baboy sa ating merkado,” Miguel said.

“Kaya naman kami ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa DA-ATI MIMAROPA sa pamumuno ni center director Pat Andrew B. Barrientos sapagkat kami ay inyong napili bilang isa sa mga benepisyaryo ng teknolohiyang ito,” he added.

Brgy. Antipuluan is the first location where the swine multiplier and techno farm initiative is being implemented to help hog raisers increase their income.

It is anticipated to yield high-quality stocks that will be utilized to grow herd numbers and augment the meat supply.

“Nawa’y ang seremonyang ito ay magsilbing hudyat ng marami pang makabuluhang proyekto sa pagitan ng pamahalaang nasyunal at lokal na pamahalaan upang mapanatili ang produksiyon ng baboy bilang kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan at patuloy na maiangat ang kanilang antas ng pamumuhay sa tulong ng makabagong teknolohiya,” dagdag pa ni Miguel.

Dr. Darius Mangcucang, officer-in-charge of the Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet), said they will continue to province lectures and training opportunities on artificial insemination to their barangay veterinary aides that they could pass on to hog farmers so more can benefit.

“Ang aming tanggapan ay partner niyo sa operasyon at teknikal, siguradong nandiyan kami at aalalay sa inyo. Nandito na ‘yung pagkakataon at first time ito sa lalawigan ng Palawan para ma-upgrade ang lahi ng mga baboy at maging mas mataas at mas magandang klase,” said Mangcucang.

The grant awarding and groundbreaking ceremonies were also attended by board members Ryan D. Maminta and Ariston D. Arzaga; Pat Andrew B. Barrientos, Center Director of DA-ATI MIMAROPA, Narra Sangguniang Bayan member Nonoy Verano, and Ariel Colongon, member and adviser of the Palawan Swine Breeder Association.

