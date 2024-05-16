The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has commended four barangays in Narra for achieving the 2023 Seal of Good Local Governance for Barangays (SGLGB).

Dumagueña, Panacan, Elvita, and Taritien stood out among Palawan’s barangays, as announced by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on May 9.

Through separate resolutions penned by Board Member Ryan Maminta during the regular session on Tuesday, May 14, the leadership of these barangays received recognition for their effective management of barangay funds, overall safety, and more, in accordance with DILG standards.

“This recognition bestowed upon the four barangays in Narra, particularly Panacan, Elvita, Taritien, and Dumangueña, serves as honor, inspiration, and hope. Good local governance should be a norm, essential for community development,” stated BM Maminta.

Furthermore, Maminta stressed that the accolades should inspire other barangays across the province to adopt similar best practices beneficial to their constituents.

The SGLGB is a prestigious recognition awarded to barangays nationwide demonstrating effective governance across various areas through the three-plus-one principle. This entails passing three Core Governance Areas: Financial Administration and Sustainability, Disaster Preparedness, Safety, Peace, and Order, and one of the Essential Governance Areas: Social Protection and Sensitivity, Business-Friendliness and Competitiveness, and Environmental Management.

The resolutions were unanimously approved on both first and final readings by the council.