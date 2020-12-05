NAPOCOR starts relocation of power utility posts obstructing nat’l roads

In a statement PALECO released early this week, the power cooperative explained that NAPOCOR’s transfer of its utility posts is the reason why there is often no electricity during weekends in some areas.

The National Power Corporation (NAPOCOR) has started relocating its power utility posts that are obstructing certain portions of city roads and national highways, according to the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO).

In a statement PALECO released early this week, the power cooperative explained that NAPOCOR’s transfer of its utility posts is the reason why there is often no electricity during weekends in some areas.

“Dahil sa road widening, may mga poste ng NAPOCOR na kinailangang i-relocate sapagkat ito ay nasa gitna ng daan na maaaring maging sanhi ng disgrasya kapag ito’y napabayaan,” the PALECO statement said.

“Kasabay nito, hinihiling ng kooperatiba ang pang-unawa ng mga kamay-ari ng Paleco sa anumang abalang dulot nito dahil na rin sa layuning ligtas na maisagawa ang nasabing aktibidad,” it added.

PALECO said NAPOCOR’s move was made possible by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) that already released funding. The power coop did not mention how long the activity will take.

Previously, the power posts that obstruct national roads have been the subject of public criticisms and complaints because of the hazard they pose to motorists.

The DPWH said that in District 1, around P18 million had already been allocated to relocate them from the national highway, mostly in Roxas and El Nido areas.

NAPOCOR manager Fred Barrios told Palawan News Saturday that they only relocate electric posts during weekends as given schedule by the electric cooperative. Power interruptions were observed every Saturday and Sunday, Barrios added that they already have 60 percent accomplishment as of the moment.

“Tuwing Saturday and Sunday lang kami dahil hindi namin kami makagawa kapag weekdays kasi ‘yon lang ang binibigay sa amin ni PALECO kasi sa kanila naman kung saang lugar ang ilo-load shed nila kasi hindi magagamit yong tie line from Irawan to Puerto Princesa substation. Nong nakaraang week, don kami gumagawa sa PSU, yong area na ‘yon ay walang kuryente,” Barrios said.

“Halos lahat ay kailangan na ilipat, iyon kasi ang short-term program na ilipat ‘yong mga wood poles na naapektuhan sa road widening ni DPWH. Kailangan din namin sumunod sa program ni DPWH, ililipat namin hanggang sa doon sa hindi maaapektuhan. Meron naman kaming long-term plan na relocation ng tie line na ‘yan from Irawan to Puerto Princesa substation pero naghihintay pa kami ng go signal ng management namin kung kailan,” he added.

Barrios said that NAPOCOR is still uncertain on when relocation will be completely done as they have to wait for the delayed arrival of 42 steel poles by end of December due to pandemic.

Meanwhile, the relocation of PALECO’s electric post has yet to start, said PALECO information officer Claire Guludah.

“Iyong sa amin na relocation ay magsa-start pa lang ‘yon. Kung may activity man nakikita kay PALECO, sinasabayan lang ‘yan, halimbawa wala ngayong ilaw sa Nadayao recloser, sasabayan lang ni PALECO pero iyon ay dahil kay NAPOCOR,” she said.

According to previous report of Palawan News, DPWH in District 1 has allocated P18 million for the relocation of electric posts that have been affected by road widening projects. It added that the mostly affected electric posts are those in the municipalities of Roxas and El Nido.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts