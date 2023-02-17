The National Power Corporation (Napocor) and the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) will conduct parallel maintenance activities on February 18 and 19, resulting in scheduled power disruptions.

According to a statement by PALECO, there will be curtailment or intentional decrease of output to balance energy supply and demand due to constraints in the NPC-PALECO 69 kV transmission line.

Napocor’s maintenance activities will involve pole installation of second and third segments at structures 13-15 and 103, pole dressing and transfer of hardware and conductors of structure 103, and retirement of the old pole and hardware of structure 65, including PMS of hotspots.

PALECO’s maintenance activities, on the other hand, involve massive clearing and replacement of jumpers from bare to insulated conductors.

Below are the areas that will be affected by the scheduled blackouts.

Municipalities of Roxas, Narra, Brooke’s Point, and Sofronio Espanola are affected due to restoration of grid from island operation to normal operation.

Notes:

• Power may be restored ahead of time depending on NPC’s activity status and availability of supply.

• Curtailment Schedule will be implemented ahead of time if necessary.

• Compulsory load curtailment on big loads will be implemented (SM, NCCC, Robinsons Mall).

February 18, 2023

8:00 AM – 12:15 PM

Factor Recloser

Portion of Factor Road – from corner of Lanzanas-Factor Road going to Libis Road to Costa Palawan, Tabang Road, Heredero Road(Libis), Ligaya Street, Nottingham Villas, A. Jalandoon Road, Atrias Road, Lucero Street, Bagalay Street,Bountiful Village, Magbanua Subd., from Costa Palawan 3 phase line to Valones Road Single Phase Line, F. Lagan Road (Libis), Tucay Road, Wescom rd to Kalayaan Beach, Ilang-ilang Street, Sun Flower Street, Sampaguita Street, Palanca Road, Western Homes, Cabiguen Street, Kalikasan Homes, Princesa Homes, Hagedorn Road, Pk. Westwood, Kensingston Place, Badenas Street, Cunanan Subd., Sitio Consolidated, Tinio Ville/Subdivision, Hartman Subd., MP Road, portion of 570th, Portion of San Miguel Highway, Puerto Princesa City International Airport, R. San Juan Road, Fundador Road, to Mccoy’s Pizza.

Kalikasan Recloser

Naval Road, 570th, Gen. Madrid Road, Naval District IV, Naval Vill., Rosas Street

February 18, 2023

12:10 PM – 2:55 PM

Buncag Recloser

Baltan Street to Baltan-Runway, Junction 1, Rizal Avenue-Junction 1 to corner of Valencia Street – BLC Green Building (Bureau of Internal Revenue Building), Tiki Bar, Emcor Rizal Avenue, Drugman Rizal Ave., Empire Suites building, Budget Home Depot Rizal Avenue Branch, Areas near Union Bank, Establishments near Itoy’s Coffee Haus, Land Bank, GETAN Square Building, Chowking and Jollibee Rizal Avenue branch, Portion of Lacao Street – from Malvar Street corner Lacao Street, to Jollibee Rizal Branch, Areas near NCCC Mall, AVON Building, Establishment within STI College Building, Carandang Road, Areas near Dunkin Donuts Rizal Avenue, BDO Bank, PS Bank Rizal Avenue, Bank of Commerce, Metrobank, Establishments near Mc Donalds Rizal Avenue, BPI Rizal Avenue, Skylight Hotel, Eastwest Bank, Establishments near Midtown Sales, Elohim Centrum, Formosa Computer World, Establishments within Pacific Plaza Building, Mendoza Park, and Philippine National Bank (PNB) Rizal Avenue, Rizal Avenue-Junction1 to Dagomboy – Capitol, RCBC Rizal Avenue Branch, Establishments near ABCd Convenience Store, Lagan Street, Establishments near Kinabuch, Dagomboy Road – Establishments near Ivywall Hotel, Stellar Grounds, Establishments near Samgyupsalamat, Households/Establishments along Dagomboy Road to Fersal Hotel.

Chariot Recloser

Old Airport going to Pardeco-Canigaran Beach, Rizal Avenue Extension, Households and Establishments near PAGASA, JCA Hangar, Households and Establishments along PEO Road, , PEO compound, Households and Establishments along Pardeco Road – Rene Saigon Restaurant, VRC Road, and Canigaran Beach. Households and Establishments along Abrea Road – JCA Compound, Brgy. Bancao-bancao Brgy. Hall, Villarosa Road, Jacana Road, Macawili Road, Circumferencial Road, Acacia Tree Garden, Dang Maria, Princesa Garden, Puerto Aventura, Households along Gabinete Road, Camella Homes,Households along Abueg Road.

February 18, 2023

2:50 PM – 5:30 PM

Piltel Recloser

Portion of Roxas Street – from Piltel going to Quito Area (Abordo Street, B. Mendoza Street, Tagumpay Street, Reynoso Street, Skylight Convention Center to Bonifacio Street), from Bonifacio Street going to MMG-PPC Cooperative Hospital, portion of Mabini Street to Recaido Mabini of Macasaet Street, Abad Santos Street – from corner of Roxas Street to Macasaet Street, Taft Street – Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral, NFA (National Food Authority) , NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), Sandoval Street going to Pilot Manalo, Bonifacio Street, Parola Road going to Lighthouse – Puerto Princesa Old Cemetary, Loyola Memorial Park, and Rafols Road.

Manalo Reclosers

From Pilot Manalo to Manga Street, Areas near Pilot Burgos, portion of Valencia Street – from corner of Manalo Street to Land Transportation Office, East Central School, Portion of Manalo Street – Areas near Palawan National School Manalo Street, Street Peter Chapel Manalo Street, Lacao Street, from Street Peter Manalo going to areas near RVM Transient House, Pambato Cargo Forwarder Inc., Areas near Western Motors, Tropical Sun Inn., Areas Near Petal Printing Press, Calter Gasoline Station Manalo corner Fernandez Street branch going to Capitol Commercial Complex, (not included Capitol), Fernandez Street, going to Recaido Road 1, Recaido Road 2 and Recaido Mabini, G. Bacomo Road, Liberty Road to Liberty Quimson, Altas Road, Liberty Puloy, Gabuco Road, Abad Santos Street to Abad Santos Extension., Seventh Day Adventist Church Manalo Street to Payuyo Pension, Areas near Gregorio Oquendo Memorial Elementary School, Areas in Diaz-Manalo Street, Areas near House of Big Brother, Areas near Barangay Hall of Barangay Milagrosa, Areas Near Banlisasayaw Grill Manalo Street, Rengel Road, Dela Cuesta Road, Manalo Extension going to Palawan Hope Christian School, Manalo Extension to Heredero Road, Manalo Extension to Palawan Polytechnic College (MATS), Areas near Hibiscus Garden Inn, Areas near Haim Chicken Inato Manalo Extension and One Manalo Place, and Areas near Constantino Compound.

February 18, 2023

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

MUNICIPALITIES OF NARRA, BROOKE’S POINT, SOFRONIO ESPANOLA, ROXAS AND TAYTAY

February 18, 2023

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

IWAHIG CIRCUIT

Brgy. Sta. Monica, Brgy. Tiniguiban, Brgy. Sicsican, Brgy. Irawan, Brgy. Iwahig, Brgy. Montible, Brgy. Sta. Lucia, Brgy. Luzviminda, Brgy. Mangingisda, Brgy. Napsan

Iwahig Initial

Portion of San Jose National Highway, Caltex San Jose Branch, PhilHealth, Du Ek Sam San Jose Branch, Manila Teacher’s Mutual Aid System, Land Bank San Jose Branch, PACIFICA Agrivet Supplies, Sampaloc rd., Villa Manuela Subdivision, Zavilla Subdivision, Purok Bliss Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City Water District Sta. Monica, and Sta. Monica Elementary School.

PENRO Recloser

Penro rd.,DWRM Radyo Pilipinas Palawan, Department of Environmental and Natural Resources and City Environmental Natural Resources (CENRO) – Puerto Princesa, Oisca rd., Department of Publc Works andd Highways (DPWH), Rafols rd., Civil Service Commission – Palawan, Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trades (PPSAT), Hall of Justice Puerto Princesa, Western Philippine University (WPU) Sta. Monica, PAJARA Area, Balayong Park, Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, Dandal rd., Princesa Vill., Purok San Francisco Bgy. Tiniguiban, Reginio rd., Old and New City Hall, Purok Sandiwa Tiniguiban to Marina De Bay.

Sta. Monica Recloser

Mitra rd. to Bay Vista rd., all households near Hilltop Pool and Villa, Puerto Vista Resto, Mitra Ranch, Panja Resort Palawan, Tropical Garden Villa, Portion of Sta Monica Highway – All households and establishments from of Sta. Monica Highway corner Mitra rd. to Sicsican Highway, Citywood Subd., Golden Harvest Subd., Alfonso Subd., Golden Valley Subd., Teachers Village, Diamond Village, Dimalanta rd., Virginia Subdivision 1,2,3,4,&5, Medina Subdvision, Supe Ville, Villa Pipim, Bacaltus Subd., Princesa Vill., Lafiphai Subdivision, Good Samaritan Subdivision, Camella Homes Bgy. Sicsican, All households and establishment along Irawan to Sta. Lourdes Loop going to Mt. Calvary., All houses and establishments under Bgy. Irawan- Irawan National Highschool, Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (Crocodile Farm), Irawan Integrated Agricultural Center (Livestock), Department of Agriculture, Palawan Integrated Area Development Project (PIADP), and Dairy Farm.

February 18, 2023

1:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Lacsamana Recloser

From Lacsamana Road corner Tiniguiban National Highway going to Junction 2, Tiniguiban Highway going to Abanico Road, Nadayao Road, Budget Home Depot San Pedro (source tapped at Nadayao Road distribution line), Pineda Road, Socrates Road, UHOA Road, Tiniguiban Mayo Road, Escaño Road, Kalye Seksi, establishments and houses near Tiniguiban Elementary School, Purok San Francisco, City Jail, Blessy Homes Subdivision, PSU Road to PSU Main Campus/Compound

February 19, 2023

9:30 AM – 12:15 PM

Piltel Recloser

Portion of Roxas Street – from Piltel going to Quito Area (Abordo Street, B. Mendoza Street, Tagumpay Street, Reynoso Street, Skylight Convention Center to Bonifacio Street), from Bonifacio Street going to MMG-PPC Cooperative Hospital, portion of Mabini Street to Recaido Mabini of Macasaet Street, Abad Santos Street – from corner of Roxas Street to Macasaet Street, Taft Street – Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral, NFA (National Food Authority) , NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), Sandoval Street going to Pilot Manalo, Bonifacio Street, Parola Road going to Lighthouse – Puerto Princesa Old Cemetary, Loyola Memorial Park, and Rafols Road.

Manalo Reclosers

From Pilot Manalo to Manga Street, Areas near Pilot Burgos, portion of Valencia Street – from corner of Manalo Street to Land Transportation Office, East Central School, Portion of Manalo Street – Areas near Palawan National School Manalo Street, Street Peter Chapel Manalo Street, Lacao Street, from Street Peter Manalo going to areas near RVM Transient House, Pambato Cargo Forwarder Inc., Areas near Western Motors, Tropical Sun Inn., Areas Near Petal Printing Press, Calter Gasoline Station Manalo corner Fernandez Street branch going to Capitol Commercial Complex, (not included Capitol), Fernandez Street, going to Recaido Road 1, Recaido Road 2 and Recaido Mabini, G. Bacomo Road, Liberty Road to Liberty Quimson, Altas Road, Liberty Puloy, Gabuco Road, Abad Santos Street to Abad Santos Extension., Seventh Day Adventist Church Manalo Street to Payuyo Pension, Areas near Gregorio Oquendo Memorial Elementary School, Areas in Diaz-Manalo Street, Areas near House of Big Brother, Areas near Barangay Hall of Barangay Milagrosa, Areas Near Banlisasayaw Grill Manalo Street, Rengel Road, Dela Cuesta Road, Manalo Extension going to Palawan Hope Christian School, Manalo Extension to Heredero Road, Manalo Extension to Palawan Polytechnic College (MATS), Areas near Hibiscus Garden Inn, Areas near Haim Chicken Inato Manalo Extension and One Manalo Place, and Areas near Constantino Compound.

Mendoza Recloser

Tagburos National Highway corner Kasuy st. to Sta. Lourdes Highway – Tumbaga rd., New Tagburos Vill., Tagburos Relocation Site, Tagburos Highway to Tagburos Slaughter House, Los Pigados, Pathmosville, Tagburos Aplaya, Sta. Lourdes National Highway to Sta. Lourdes to Irawan rd. – Flying Horse HOA, Pk. Pulang Lupa Sta. Lourdes, Pk. Centro 1 and 2 Sta. Lourdes, Pk. Magsasaka, going to Sitio Busngol, Portion of Bgy. Sicsican, Ranchero 1 & 2, Pastoda HOA, Don Eduardo Village, Rampano rd. to Removille Purok Ilang-ilang, Sta. Lourdes Highway to Honday Bay, Viet Ville, Sta. Lourdes Highway to Citra Mina

February 19, 2023

12:10 PM – 2:55 PM

Buncag Recloser

Baltan Street to Baltan-Runway, Junction 1, Rizal Avenue-Junction 1 to corner of Valencia Street – BLC Green Building (Bureau of Internal Revenue Building), Tiki Bar, Emcor Rizal Avenue, Drugman Rizal Ave., Empire Suites building, Budget Home Depot Rizal Avenue Branch, Areas near Union Bank, Establishments near Itoy’s Coffee Haus, Land Bank, GETAN Square Building, Chowking and Jollibee Rizal Avenue branch, Portion of Lacao Street – from Malvar Street corner Lacao Street, to Jollibee Rizal Branch, Areas near NCCC Mall, AVON Building, Establishment within STI College Building, Carandang Road, Areas near Dunkin Donuts Rizal Avenue, BDO Bank, PS Bank Rizal Avenue, Bank of Commerce, Metrobank, Establishments near Mc Donalds Rizal Avenue, BPI Rizal Avenue, Skylight Hotel, Eastwest Bank, Establishments near Midtown Sales, Elohim Centrum, Formosa Computer World, Establishments within Pacific Plaza Building, Mendoza Park, and Philippine National Bank (PNB) Rizal Avenue, Rizal Avenue-Junction1 to Dagomboy – Capitol, RCBC Rizal Avenue Branch, Establishments near ABCd Convenience Store, Lagan Street, Establishments near Kinabuch, Dagomboy Road – Establishments near Ivywall Hotel, Stellar Grounds, Establishments near Samgyupsalamat, Households/Establishments along Dagomboy Road to Fersal Hotel.

Chariot Recloser

Old Airport going to Pardeco-Canigaran Beach, Rizal Avenue Extension, Households and Establishments near PAGASA, JCA Hangar, Households and Establishments along PEO Road, , PEO compound, Households and Establishments along Pardeco Road – Rene Saigon Restaurant, VRC Road, and Canigaran Beach. Households and Establishments along Abrea Road – JCA Compound, Brgy. Bancao-bancao Brgy. Hall, Villarosa Road, Jacana Road, Macawili Road, Circumferencial Road, Acacia Tree Garden, Dang Maria, Princesa Garden, Puerto Aventura, Households along Gabinete Road, Camella Homes,Households along Abueg Road.

February 19, 2023

2:50 PM – 5:30 PM

Factor Recloser

Portion of Factor Road – from corner of Lanzanas-Factor Road going to Libis Road to Costa Palawan, Tabang Road, Heredero Road(Libis), Ligaya Street, Nottingham Villas, A. Jalandoon Road, Atrias Road, Lucero Street, Bagalay Street,Bountiful Village, Magbanua Subd., from Costa Palawan 3 phase line to Valones Road Single Phase Line, F. Lagan Road (Libis), Tucay Road, Wescom rd to Kalayaan Beach, Ilang-ilang Street, Sun Flower Street, Sampaguita Street, Palanca Road, Western Homes, Cabiguen Street, Kalikasan Homes, Princesa Homes, Hagedorn Road, Pk. Westwood, Kensingston Place, Badenas Street, Cunanan Subd., Sitio Consolidated, Tinio Ville/Subdivision, Hartman Subd., MP Road, portion of 570th, Portion of San Miguel Highway, Puerto Princesa City International Airport, R. San Juan Road, Fundador Road, to Mccoy’s Pizza.

Kalikasan Recloser

Naval Road, 570th, Gen. Madrid Road, Naval District IV, Naval Vill., Rosas Street

February 19, 2023

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

MUNICIPALITIES OF NARRA, BROOKE’S POINT, SOFRONIO ESPANOLA, ROXAS AND TAYTAY

