The National Power Corporation (Napocor) is continuing efforts to bring electricity to remote areas through the electrification of two off-grid areas in Palawan.

Napocor-Palawan Operations Division’s technical team commissioned on August 25 a 30 kW generating unit on Galoc Island, a part of the Culion municipality. This project now provides electricity to 90 households on Galoc Island, which is accessible by boat from Concepcion, Busuanga, or Coron Town.

Barangay Batas, an island area located 3 to 4 hours away by pump boat from Taytay Poblacion, is now receiving power from two 50 kW genset units on September 26. This development brings electricity to 53 households.

Napocor emphasizes that access to power is expected to significantly boost local livelihoods, particularly in seaweed farming.

“By bringing power to remote regions, the National Power Corporation has effectively paved the way for enhanced living standards and increased economic activities,” Napocor said.

Napocor’s operations in Palawan now encompass a total of 27 Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) plants.

In accordance with the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, Napocor is entrusted with the responsibility of providing electricity and associated power components in off-grid islands and communities across the country. These off-grid islands are currently primarily powered by diesel plants through the Napocor-SPUG.

Napocor is actively seeking collaboration with the private sector to expedite the transition of off-grid areas in the country to renewable energy sources.

A hybridization project for Napocor-SPUG diesel power plants, involving renewable energy resources through private sector participation, is currently in the planning stages.