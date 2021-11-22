The National Power Corporation (NAPOCOR) has opened a new power plant in Barangay Concepcion, Agutaya, with the goal of energizing around 600 households by the end of the year in order to assist the area’s socioeconomic condition to improve.

The switch-on ceremony was held on November 15 for the Concepcion diesel power plant (DPP) that will operate for eight hours. It will be maintained by two local operators who will be reporting daily to the NAPOCOR’s Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) Palawan operations.

Engr. Romeo Andriano, officer-in-charge (OIC) of the NAPOCOR-Palawan Operations Division, said in a text message that 109 households are now connected and energized by the 1 x 80 kW Concepcion diesel power plant (DPP). The other 500 households will also be connected before the end of December.

- Advertisement -







“(The) long-term impact is the improvement of the socio-economic condition of the locality. Precisely, lack of access to electricity is one of the major impediments to economic development. Fishermen and other business establishments can now preserve their products,” he said.

“Teachers and students can do research thru internet Teachers can educate their students virtually at this time of pandemic. As planned, When the existing generating set in Concepcion will become saturated, one generating set from Agutaya DPP will be transferred to Concepcion DPP,” he added.

It is the third area powered by NAPOCOR Palawan in 2021 and the tenth in collaboration with the Provincial Government of Palawan (PGP).

The estimated cost of generating sets and other plant equipment is around P4.2 million, he said.

However, NAPOCOR has no data from the provincial government regarding the construction of the powerhouse and distribution lines, Andriano added.

Under the memorandum of agreement (MOA) between NAPOCOR and PGP, NAPOCOR took charge of providing generating sets and other resources needed for the operation and maintenance of the power plant, including fuel, lubricating oils, spare parts, manpower.

While PGP is responsible for the construction of power house as well as construction, maintenance of distribution lines. It will also manage the collection of utility bills.

Adriano said NAPOCOR is planning to energize areas of Panlaitan in Busuanga and Tara in Coron before the end of 2021.

“This coming December, operation of Panlaitan in the municipality of Busuanga under BAPA will be turnover to Napocor and the next to be energized on the same month is Tara in the municipality of Coron,” he said.