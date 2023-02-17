The National Power Corporation (Napocor) has completed and inaugurated the installation of the Roxas-Taytay 69 kV transmission line in Palawan, extending the backbone power in the northern portion of the province.

Fernando Martin Y. Roxas, president and CEO of Napocor, said Thursday that the transmission line’s completion is part of the company’s goal to provide reliable energy and infrastructure that can withstand typhoons in the provinces where it maintains and runs transmission systems.

“With this new transmission line, we’ll not only improve power dispatch and eventually decrease systems loss, but we can also accommodate more power generators to cater to the growing electricity needs of Palawan,” Roxas said.

“We are happy to be part of this continuous progress of Palawan. We are sure that development doesn’t stop here as we are committed to energizing more areas, sustaining the operations of our power plants here, and optimizing the operations of our 69 kV transmission lines,” he added.

The 71.3 circuit kilometer line, according to Napocor, was bid on and granted in two phases. The first phase was given to SL Development Construction Corporation, while the second phase was completed by DM Consunji, Inc.

The National Government’s Special Allocation Releasing Order allocated the P691 million for the projects in previous years.

On top of operating Palawan’s transmission system, Napocor also maintains 24 Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) power plants in the far-flung areas of the province.

Napocor, as mandated by the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, is tasked to perform missionary electrification in islands not connected to the main transmission grid. It performs this mandate by operating 281 SPUG power plants and developing and maintaining the transmission systems of Palawan, Oriental and Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Masbate, and Catanduanes. (with a report from R. Rodriguez)

About Post Author