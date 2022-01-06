The National Power Corporation (NAPOCOR) stated it is working to address the dwindling fuel source for its generators in northern Palawan towns, particularly El Nido, which is facing a total power outage due to a lack of supply.

Officials said the lack of a steady fuel supply for power generators is due to damage caused by Typhoon Odette to highways in northern Puerto Princesa City, which are currently impassable for fuel tankers.

Fuel supply for their generator will only last until January 7, according to NAPOCOR Operations Division OIC Romy Adriano, who claimed they are now coordinating with the Western Command (WESCOM) to deliver fuel by sea.

“Ang runout ng El Nido is until tomorrow (January 7). Nakarequest na kami sa WESCOM na isasakay yong fuel tanker at dump truck ng Petron sa barge nila. Na-approve na ang request namin, pero i-eendorse pa nila yun sa headquarters nila in Manila para sa schedule ng barko,” he said.

He did not give a shipment date for the new fuel supply, but promised that they are fast-tracking the delivery to avoid shutting down their generators.

“Hindi na namin siya mahihintay dahil kinakailangan na natin ng fuel. Kinausap namin ang Petron El Nido para pahiramin kami ng kanilang tanker na magha-hauling ng aming fuel sa Puerto, Bukas na ito. [Nasa] 60,000 liters ng fuel ang maiba-biyahe bukas, sa hiniram nating tanker ng Petron El Nido, ” he said.

According to Adriano, they are now unable to arrange constant gasoline transportation from Puerto Princesa City due to the damaged San Rafael and Tanabag bridges, which can only handle a maximum of 10 tons.

“Ang capacity ng isang truck ng Petron, dump truck pa lang is 10 tons na. Kung lalagyan pa natin ng fuel, aabutin ng 20 tons, which is delikado na rin sa truck. Hindi magri-risk ang Petron na itawid ang dump truck nila na puno,” he explained.

He added that other towns such as Taytay, Araceli, and San Vicente are also experiencing power outages and reduced electricity hours due to dwindling fuel supply caused by transport problems.

“Taytay, San Vicente, at saka Araceli. Ang Taytay nagreduce na ng operations from 24 hours to 12 hours,” he said.