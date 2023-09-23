Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said Friday that the winning bid for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) modernization will be announced in the first quarter of 2024.

“We had more than 200 participants in Paris. In Paris we had two days of roadshow also. Those who attended in person and online is around 50 in Singapore,” Bautista said.

The deadline of submission for bids is set on December 27, 2023.

Bautista pointed out on the sidelines of the NAIA Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Pre-Bid Conference held at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Headquarters in Pasig City, the high turnout of participants during the NAIA Roadshow in Paris and Singapore.

Bautista said that at least six companies had bought bid documents for the airport’s privatization which would be expecting the firms to participate during the bidding.

“The first one is GMR, second is San Miguel, third is the Manila International Airport Consortium, fourth is SPARC 888, fifth is Asian Airport Consortium, and sixth is IGA of Turkey,” Bautista said.

Bautista said that the NAIA PPP concessionaire agreement, the winning bidder would be given 15 years to rehabilitate the airport’s passenger terminals and airside facilities; develop commercial assets and utility systems; provide surface access facilities that enables intermodal transfer at the airport, inter-terminal passenger transfer facilities and services, among others.

Undersecretary for Planning Timothy John Batan said that in extending the agreement for another 10 years, the DOTr would discuss with the concessionaire a possible extension on the eight year of the contract based on several key performance indicators (KPIs).

“The extension will be conducted or the discussion will be on year 8. The extension is based on performance by the winning bidder, based on certain KPIs,” Batan said.

Batan explained that if the concessionaire failed to fulfill one of the conditions set under the KPIs, the DOTr would not grant an extension for another 10 years.

“If there is a flagrant violation of the concession, there will be no extension. But if there is no flagrant violation, there will be an extension,” Batan said.

Batan said that among the possible KPIs are the same KPIs for Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and Clark International Airport (CRK) that include the amount of time for check-in, the amount of time for immigration and security checks.