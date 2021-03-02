MVP Group’s logistics arm, MMI, receives the country’s first batch of COVID-19 vaccine at its storage facility in Marikina

MVP Group’s logistics arm, MetroPac Movers, Inc. (MMI), has received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in the country.

The government facilitated the transfer of 600,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine from the airport to MMI’s facility in Marikina. MMI, a long-time warehousing partner of the Department of Health (DOH), was proven to be compliant with the strict protocols of the government on the storage of temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products.

DOH Director Ariel Valencia, Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro, MMI VP William Batac and MMI Chief Logistics Adviser Graham Sanders ensuring seamless receipt of the vaccines at the MMI facility.

“At MMI, our goal is to enhance accessibility of essential goods to Filipino households with malasakit, reliability, and speed. The vaccines provide us with hope of restoring the economy by protecting our people from the virus, and so we are honored to work with the government on this effort,” says River Ho Rathore, Chief Operations and Transformation Officer.



MMI’s Marikina facility is a 3.2-hectare warehouse compound with chiller rooms that can handle temperatures as low as 2 degrees Celsius. Prior to its receipt of the Sinovac vaccines, MMI and the DOH have signed off on Manual of Procedures (MOP) on vaccine handling, and conducted simulation training with key employees from the DOH, RITM, FDA and UNICEF.



MMI is also further expanding its cold storage capabilities with the start of the construction of its Sta. Rosa Hub – with 17,500 refrigerated pallet positions for temperatures as low as -25 deg C co-located with ambient storage facilities with 41,000 pallet positions. This latest MMI hub will lead the Philippines’ logistics industry in addressing customer pain points, with systems and designs that will ensure faster truck turnaround times, best-in-class inventory control and data transparency, leading product security, and an assurance of business continuity and sustainability.