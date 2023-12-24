The owner of the pump boat, which was rammed by a Chinese-flagged cargo vessel off the coast of Paluan, Occidental Mindoro, on December 5, has agreed to an amicable settlement with the owner of the cargo vessel, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The PCG reported that an amicable settlement was reached between the parties involved after the owner of the boat Ruel J accepted a full settlement for the loss and damage caused by the incident.

Ruel J, while tied to a fishing aggregate (payao) with its five crew members resting aboard, was rammed by the Chinese cargo vessel MV Tai Hang 8 on the afternoon of December 5.

After their boat capsized, the crew were left afloat by MV Tai Hang 8. They were later rescued by fellow fishermen and subsequently brought to Sablayan by Coast Guard personnel who responded to the incident.

Jaziel Juano, the owner of the fishing boat from the Liberty area, a fishing community in Barangay Bagong Sikat, sought assistance from the PCG regarding the incident.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), under the leadership of Commandant CG Admiral Ronie Gil Gavan, coordinated with authorities for a swift and comprehensive investigation into the collision.

Pandiman Philippines, Incorporated, a maritime services company appointed by the owners, Taihang Shipping Company Limited, collaborated with the PCG in Sablayan to assess damages to the fishing boat, according to the PCG.