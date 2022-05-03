After two years of tight restrictions due to COVID-19, Muslims in Palawan marked the Eid’l Fitr or the end of Ramadan, with the resumption of gatherings and celebrations.

Uztad Ibrahim Abdulkarim of the Al-Farouq Institute said Tuesday that Muslims will have three days of celebration after the end of Ramadan on May 2. Abdulkarim observed an increase in Muslims visiting the mosque throughout the whole month of Ramadan.

The mosque could accommodate more than 200 Muslims every prayer hour before the pandemic, but that was reduced to 100 in compliance with health protocols being implemented.

“Ang kapistahan ng Eid’l Fitr, hanggang tatlong araw ‘yan. Pagsi-celebrate simula kahapon hanggang tatlong araw, ‘yon na ang magpapakain ka kung may kakayahan ka. Pero kung wala naman kakayahan magpakain, wala naman problema. Katulad nong ginagawa noon na pagtitipon-tipon, medyo maluwag na,” Abdulkarim said.

Eid’l Fitr is the end of one of the most awaited events in the Islamic faith – the Ramadan. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Abdulkarim also said prayers during the period of Ramadan serve the benefit of the many, especially with the coming elections.

“Kapag ang Muslim ang mananalangin, hindi lamang ang kanilang sarili ang iniisip kasi pangkabuuhan ‘yan. Kasi may kasabihan na ang taong nananalangin sa sarili niya lang, ang kaniyang tinutukoy ay parang hindi ata tinatanggap ng Panginoon,” he explained.

“Kailangan kung manalangin tayo, hindi lang tayo lang, buong mundo na dapat ay ipanalangin, na tayo ay mabuti dito sa mundo maging sa kabilang-buhay ay mapayapa tayo doon,” he added.