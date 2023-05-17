Vietnamese businessman Kim Vu Dang (Vu Ngoc Kim Dang) was laid to rest at the Puerto Princesa Memorial Park on Tuesday, while his family and friends continued to call for justice and the arrest of his murderer.

Vu Dang was shot and killed in his home by an unidentified assailant on May 8. The police are still investigating the case and following leads that suggest the murder may be linked to the victim’s involvement in the lobster business.

Nearly 500 friends and supporters, including the Vietnamese community in Puerto Princesa City, joined the funeral march from Vu Dang’s residence in Purok El Rancho to the Sta. Monica Parish Church, where his remains were given final blessings.

Most of his friends wore white shirts with his face printed on the front and the words “Justice for Vu Dang” on the back.

On the way to the Puerto Princesa Memorial Park, a sudden rain interrupted the hot afternoon weather briefly, but it stopped after the hearse arrived at the memorial park.

His wife Rachel thanked everyone who joined them in their grief and asked for help in their search for justice through prayer.

After his remains were laid to rest, his friends and supporters formed a circle and released white balloons.

About Post Author