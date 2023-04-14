The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization successfully staged a Bikini Swimsuit Presentation at the Aqua Resort in Boracay Island last Thursday night.

The event was part of the pageant’s advocacy in promoting the beauty and culture of the country, according to Shamcey Supsup-Lee, MUPH national director.

“While in Boracay, the 40 finalists visited the ati community. They also had conducted a coastal clean-up at the white beach,” she said.

Aside from the bikini presentation, the 40 finalists of the MUPH also visited the Ati community and conducted a coastal clean-up at the white beach.

The visit to the indigenous tribe enabled the finalists to learn more about their history. In a speech during the pageant, Tutok to Win Partylist Congressman Sam Versoza promised to provide the community with school buildings.

“We promised to provide them with school buildings,” he said in a speech during the pageant.

During the Bikini Swimsuit Presentation, MUPH organizers named at least two corporate awards. The top eight finalists were named Miss Aqua Angels, while the top five winners were named Most Empowered Women.

The Top Eight Miss Aqua Angels Award were given to Miss Pampanga, Miss Baguio, Miss Zambales, Miss Makati, Miss Bohol, Miss Agusan Del Norte, Miss Cavite, and Miss Paranaque. The top five Most Empowered Women at random were Ms Makati, Ms Baguio, Ms Bohol, Ms Cavite, and Ms Cebu Province.

The Boracay leg of the MUPH Bikini Swimsuit Presentation was a success, not just because of the pageant, but also because of the organization’s efforts in promoting the beauty and culture of the country, as well as their visit to the indigenous tribe and the coastal clean-up they conducted. It is an excellent way to show that beauty pageants can also be a platform to promote advocacy and raise awareness about social issues. (Boracay Island News Network)

About Post Author