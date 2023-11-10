Municipal health workers gathered for the 8th Community Volunteer Health Worker Convention held on Thursday, November 9, at the gymnasium in Brgy. Punta Baja, Rizal, Palawan.

The event, organized by the Municipal Health Office (MHO) under the leadership of Dr. Kathreen Stephanie Luz M. Micu, aimed to provide essential knowledge to health workers voluntarily serving the community.

The program highlighted the benefits and incentives available for healthcare workers, with the goal of recognizing and boosting the morale of each participant.

Micu emphasized the importance of health workers in maintaining community well-being.

Health workers from eleven barangays in Rizal participated in the convention, centered around the theme: “Tamang Kaalaman, Ipalaganap sa Mamamayan upang Sakit ay Maiwasan.”

Rizal Mayor Norman S. Ong expressed solidarity with the dedicated volunteers, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to disseminate knowledge among citizens and prevent illnesses.