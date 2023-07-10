(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

An unidentified number of individuals were injured when a passenger bus and a motorcycle were involved in a vehicular accident along the national highway in Barangay Bacungan, Puerto Princesa City at around 5:51 in the afternoon on Monday, July 10.

The injured individuals include Jojemar Palay, a 31-year-old resident of Brgy. Bancao-Bancao, and Alex Piojoy, 43 years old.

Initial investigations conducted by personnel from Puerto Princesa City Police Station 2, led by Major Noel Manalo, revealed that Piojoy was driving a RoRo transport bus with around 35 passengers headed towards the city center. As they reached the site of the incident, the bus collided with a motorcycle driven by Palay.

However, Piojoy lost control while trying to maneuver the bus, causing it to topple onto its side on the opposite portion of the road.

Palay, Piojoy, and an undisclosed number of passengers suffered injuries to various parts of their bodies. Promptly, rescue personnel responded to the scene and transported them to hospitals for necessary medical treatment.

Witnesses in the barangay, on the other hand, said that the impact of the accident caused the bus to fall on its side, perilously close to the edge of the national highway, almost tumbling into a shallow ravine where houses were located.

Felix Rubia said that he himself got scared due to the loud noise produced by the bus. After examining the scene, he saw a female passenger stepping off the bus, followed by others receiving aid from fellow residents.

“Tinulungan ko na rin bumaba—binasag na rin namin yong salamin sa likod para makalabas yong ibang pasahero,” he said.

The police are currently conducting follow-up investigations to further ascertain the details and causes of the accident.