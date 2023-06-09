Several individuals have been apprehended by authorities in Puerto Princesa City during separate police operations targeting various illegal activities.

On Tuesday, June 6, personnel from Sta. Monica Police Station apprehended 58-year-old Basal Buya Ahmad at the Old City Hall in Brgy. Sta. Monica at around 2:15 p.m.

The arrest was made based on a warrant issued by the Municipal Trial Court in Narra, Palawan, for the crime of grave threats under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code. Ahmad’s case carries a recommended bail amount of P36,000.

On Wednesday, June 7, personnel from Puerto Princesa City Police Station 2 arrested 32-year-old Junel Obar Betidos, 42-year-old Jesus Borromeo Parangan, and Allan Paas Cubelo (age undisclosed) for their alleged involvement in illegal gambling activities, specifically the color game.

The arrests took place in Purok Dalampasigan I, Brgy. Cabayugan, Puerto Princesa City, at approximately 9:40 p.m. Law enforcement authorities seized a set of color game paraphernalia and confiscated P2,200 in bet money from the suspects. The arrested individuals will face charges for the violation of Presidential Decree No. 1602.

In another operation on June 7, a 28-year-old man wanted for violating the anti-VAWC (Violence Against Women and Their Children) law was arrested in Brgy. Bagong Bayan. Felix Sela Roxas was apprehended by joint personnel from Puerto Princesa City Police Station 2 and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan Provincial Field Unit.

The arrest occurred in Purok Mabuhay, Brgy. Bagong Bayan, at around 2:15 p.m. Roxas was apprehended based on a warrant issued by Branch 13 (Family Court) in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, for the violation of Section 5 (1) of Republic Act No. 9262. The recommended bail amount for his case is P72,000.00.

All arrested individuals are currently under police custody and will be transferred to the issuing court for appropriate legal proceedings.

