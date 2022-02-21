The Mindanao State University (MSU) has announced the start of its system admission and scholarship examination (SASE) for graduating senior high school students in Palawan for the school year 2022-2023.

The SASE, according to Theresa Garcia, MSU coordinator for Palawan, is set for March 6 and will open four testing centers around the province to accommodate applicants for MSU course programs. It is MSU’s second SASE, following the launch of its extension program in Bataraza in 2021.

“Meron tayong four testing centers dito sa Palawan. Ito ay gaganapin sa Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Narra, and Quezon National High School,” she said.

SASE qualifiers will get free tuition, miscellaneous fees, and testing fees. The application period began on January 31 and will end on March 1st, as specified in RA 10931,

- Advertisement -

Interested applicants may access the application form through http://sase.msumain.edu.ph. The online form must be completed and submitted, along with the scanned requirements. When the application is approved, an email notification will be sent to the applicant’s email address.

Scan and attach to the accomplished application form a certification from the senior high school principal that the applicant is a graduating student in senior high school (Grade 12). For senior high school graduates, a scanned diploma or grade card is required.

Applicants must choose their preferred campus within the MSU system carefully. Admission to another campus may not be possible because campuses have varying cut-off scores. Some programs with licensure examinations also require higher cut-off scores. It added that the scholarships are not transferable across campuses.

Strict compliance with COVID health protocols should be observed while taking the examination. Applicants must meet the requirements indicated in the exam permits.

“No onsite application during examination date. No application form will be accepted after the deadline,” the university stated.

Garcia previously stated that through the establishment of the MSU extension program in Bataraza, the town will soon produce the best students, who will be responsible for building the town’s community a better place to live.

The local government unit and the MSU signed a memorandum of agreement on July 15, and around 200 applicants were qualified to apply for the course programs after the first SASE in 2021.