MSU eyeing its extension campus in Brooke’s Point

The Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi is eyeing to establish its extension campus not only in the town of Bataraza but also in Brooke’s Point.

Dr. Rasida Paca, professor and vice president for planning and development of the MSU System said they will be called MSU-Marawi extension campuses.

Photo courtesy of Hernan Bacosa

He said the two municipalities have requested them to extend classes to local residents interested in learning.

Recently, they also conducted a visit to the proposed sites of Brooke’s Point and Bataraza, he said. However, they are still subject to the approval of the MSU Board of Regents.

“For now ay nasa Board of Regents ang decision whether sa Brooke’s Point or Bataraza ito ilalagay or puwedeng bawat isa ay mayroon. Sa ngayon ay wala pa talagang final, what is important ay may proposal ang dalawang towns but still subject for deliberation and final approval of the Board of Regents,” Paca said.

He said that the proposal will most likely be approved because the MSU has a mandate to the supra-regional University by undertaking extension services and development programs in Mindanao, Sulu and Palawan (MINSUPALA).

“Most likely ay ma-approve naman kasi sa mandate ng MSU ay kasama ang Palawan. Unfortunately, ang Palawan ay naging part ng Luzon pero hindi naman nagbago ang mandate ng MSU. Mayroong legal basis ang proposal na ito but for now ay nasa Board of Regents ang decision,” he said.

The possible programs it will offer are agriculture, fisheries, engineering, nursing, and Islamic studies.

“Initially they have requested some programs of MSU-Marawi but these are all subject for approval of the MSU,” he said.

He added that they are also aiming for the establishment of the MSU autonomous campus in Palawan.

Currently, MSU has 11 autonomous campuses in Mindanao, including in Jolo in Sulu, Tawi-tawi, Iligan, and General Santos.

“Kapag extension campus kasi katulad nitong proposal d’yan sa Palawan and since ito ay magiging extension ng MSU-Marawi, ang mga program nito ay galing din sa MSU-Marawi. But kung kaya na ay puwede na maging autonomous campus,” Paca said.

