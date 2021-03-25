MSU BOR gives green light to Bataraza campus

The establishment of an extension campus of Mindanao State University (MSU) in Bataraza town inched closer to realization after the university’s Board of Regents (BOR) approved the proposal last Monday, March 22.

Bataraza Public Information announced the BOR’s decision on its Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon (March 23)

The BOR came up with the decision following an ocular inspection and evaluation of the town conducted on February 23-26, 2021.

Professor Rasid Paca, MSU vice president for planning and development, confirmed the decision via a text to Palawan News on Wednesday night.

He also said that while the Bataraza campus is already approved, they have yet to take action on the proposal to also establish a campus in nearby Brooke’s Point town. “Yes, approved na for Bataraza but defered for Brooke’s Point,” Paca said.

The Bataraza campus will be established in a six-hectare site in Barangay Inogbong. But while the construction is on-going, the second floor of the Bataraza Town Center will be used as temporary classrooms once classes open, the Bataraza Public Information said.

Meanwhile, the Local Government Unit of Bataraza is already preparing for the upcoming MSU Systems Admission and Scholarship Examination (MSU-SASE) which will be held on Sunday (March 28) to cater students from nearby municipalities.

The opening of the campus is slated on August 2, 2021. (with a report from Aira Genesa Magdayao)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Loren Jane Tumalac is a student-intern researcher of Palawan News and is currently studying Bachelor of Secondary Education at Palawan State University. She reports the regular covid updates and supports the data gathering of current events. She identifies herself as a local poet and a fictional writer, while her other interests also include singing and photography. See author's posts