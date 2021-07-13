MSCCA Primer to premiere during the Jisho to Chizu culminating activity

The Marinduque State College Culture and the Arts (MSCCA) primer would be premiering during the advance language course in Quezonian Educational College Inc (QECI) and Eastern Quezon College EQC) by July 17 via live streaming at MSCCA TV Youtube channel.

Last June 30, it was shown to the MSCCA Midyear review and planning. MSCCA primer features the MSC Culture and Arts history, past leaderships and major achievements through the years which shall now be a regional creative hub.





The primer also introduced the MSSCA compositions which are involved in making various activities such as MSCCA Sayaw (MSC Dance Troupe, Putong Group), MSCCA Dulaan (Theater Guild, Litera Club) MSCCA Musika (MSC Choir, Brass Band and Marching Band).

Additionally, the primer highlighted the various public and private partners and stakeholders from the 6 towns of Marinduque as well as national agencies who have major roles in the development of MSSCA through the years. Comments were solicited and duly taken from the body for revisions and further enhancement.

The MSSCA Midyear Review and Planning was held on June 30, 2021 which was facilitated by the Director of Sentro ng Wika at Kultura and concurrent MSCCA Head, Dr. Randy T. Nobleza. The agenda included draft MSSCA primer, CHED Memo no. 8, s. 2021, ASEAN University Network on Culture and the Arts (AUN-CA) Arts Festival, National Book Development Board (NBDB) Book Nook, Updates on MSC Brass Band, Theatre Guild, Siklab Society, and Litera Club, activities for July-August and September-December.

The meeting was attended by Ms. Bernadette Del Prado (cultural mapping representative), Ms. Rizalyn M. Magno (assistant MSCCA director), Mr. Allan Robert R. Mascarenas (staff, MSCCA/Brass Band trainer), Dr. Susan B. Pineda, and student representatives, Krizza Joy Regis and Mr. Randell Regalla. Mr. Lagar was not able to attend due to urgent family concerns.

At the start of the meeting, Dr. Nobleza recalled that he assumed the position in January 2021, hence, the activity was conducted as part of the assessment of the accomplishments for the first 6 months and discuss the updates as well as the plan of activities for the remaining quarters of the year.