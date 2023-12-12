The Marinduque Futures Laboratory Research Center of the future Marinduque State University is hosting the first half of the capacity building for foresight and strategic thinking. The Think-Speak-Write-Act for the Futures is going to take place this on December 12 to 13 at the Marinduque State College Library.

For the first two segments of the said capacity development highlights the research output by the Marinduque Futures Laboratory social sector focal person, Portia Hermosa, Kaligtasan 2050: emerging trends and futures in Marinduque safety and security scenarios on day 1.

Along with the first day is the presentation of the College of Public Administration and Governance from Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela, Dr. Michville Rivera on Futures Thinking for MSC. The second day would ensue a workshop about the concepts and principles of governance.

During the next half of the capacity development, the Philippine Futures Thinking Society handle the Speak and Write segments which include Futures Thinking for Research, Development and Extension.

Marinduque Futures Laboratory is a research center in MSC under the College of Accountancy, Business and Governance in collaboration with he Graduate School. This is in a partnership with the City Futures Lab – a program of CIVIKA Knowledge Management Solutions Inc and Center for Leadership, Citizenship, and Democracy, a research, training, extension and consultancy center of the National College of Public Administration and Governance.