MOGPOG, Marinduque – The Marinduque State College Extramural Study Center (MSC ESC) organized the 1st Extramural Study Center Online Regional Research Conference on June 30 in line with the institution’s 70th foundation anniversary and its third-year existence.

With the theme, “Gearing Towards Resilient and Primed Future through Inclusive Research and Extension,” the conference aimed to encourage the exchange of ideas among the different stakeholders in consonance with the Research and Extension endeavors.

The 1st ESCORRC also aimed to increase the awareness of the participants on the extent of the college’s capabilities in terms of R&D productivity.

- Advertisement -



The research development and linkages officer of the De La Salle Lipa, Dr. Analiza Resurrecion served as the first plenary speaker, and the faculty of Education from Sri Lanka, Dr. Raveenthiran Vivekananthan as the 2nd plenary speaker.

Graduate students, faculty members, and undergraduate learners also took turns in presenting their emergent research in the area of education, tourism, culture, and business.

Dr. Merryrose Palma presented several papers on behalf of her advisees from the BS Tourism Management program, meanwhile Jimbert Cedeño also shared his research findings along with Dr. Anne Grace Labatete and Cherie Ann Luna.

Mark Rey Tan, Michael Jaye Ribleza, Dr. Michael Capiña, Jayceron Monteagudo, and Gener Udanga imparted as well their respective papers on various topics on e-governance readiness, linguistic landscape, inventory management, credit risk management, financial performance, garrison caves, and bookkeeping practices.

Dr. Randy Nobleza also reported the recently concluded Hibla Local Filipina Summer Arts Workshop as the Book Nook Marinduque’s banner project through the National Book Development Board.

Marinduque State College is celebrating its platinum jubilee since its inception as Marinduque School of Arts and Trades on June 21, 1952, before its reiterations as Marinduque Institute of Science and Technology on April 8, 1983, and Marinduque State College on January 8, 1990. By then, branches in Torrijos, Santa Cruz, and Gasan were also established in 1992 and most recently the MSC Extramural Study Center on June 1, 2019.