Tourists aboard the MS Queen Elizabeth, a luxury cruise ship operated by Cunard Lines, got a chance to experience the traditional Filipino dance called tinikling upon their arrival at Puerto Princesa Port.

The dance is performed by two or more participants, who take turns stepping over and between bamboo poles while pounding, tapping, and sliding them on the ground and against each other.

The City Tourism Department (CTD) led by its chief, Demetrio Alvior Jr., the Department of Tourism-MIMAROPA, and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) organized a festive welcome reception for the 1,882 passengers and 1,003 crew members.

Although the tinikling dance looks easy, it can be challenging and requires precision and coordination. The bamboo poles move quickly, and dancers need to have quick reflexes to avoid getting their feet caught between them. The tourists were initially hesitant to try the dance, but with the guidance of the locals, they were able to give it a go.

The experience was unique for the tourists as they learned and immersed themselves in a cultural tradition of the Philippines. The challenge of avoiding the bamboo poles made it even more memorable, according to the CTD.

After learning the dance, the tourists proceeded to visit the top destinations in Puerto Princesa, which include Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral, Plaza Cuartel, Palawan Museum, Puerto Princesa Baywalk, Mitra’s Ranch, Palawan Butterfly Garden, Binuatan Creations, Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, Honda Bay, and the famous Puerto Princesa Underground River.

The arrival of the MS Queen Elizabeth is the eighth of 21 cruise ships scheduled to visit the city this year. Puerto Princesa, known as the “City in a Forest,” is a popular tourist destination in the Philippines, famous for its natural beauty and abundant marine life.

The successful tinikling dance experience has given the tourists a glimpse of the country’s rich culture and traditions. It is a testament to the warm hospitality of the locals who are eager to share their heritage with visitors, the CTD said.

About Post Author