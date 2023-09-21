The Miss Puerto Princesa (MPP) Organization has reminded its reigning and past queens to be mindful in their actions, especially in public, after the organization suspended its reigning queen, Blessie Joy Bagona, from performing her duties for conduct “unbecoming and unbefitting” as the pageant’s titleholder.

MPP Organization chair Mary Vanessa Guzman-Tan importance of how beauty queens present themselves in the public eye.

“Gasgas na pero yung sinabi ni Pia Wurtzbach na ‘Being a beauty queen is both an honor and a responsibility.’ As queens they should know that maraming nakatingin sa kanila especially the youth. Actually, they are considered as role models,” Guzman-Tan said.

“Napakalaki po ng effect ng pageantry di lang sa atin sa Puerto Princesa but to the whole Philippines. So very important yung conduct, attitude and behavior ng mga reigning queens and past queens,” she added.

Guzman-Tan said that the disciplinary action stemmed from videos and screenshots of Bagona on TikTok that circulated online.

In now deleted videos, Bagona was seen using profane language and doing actions “unbecoming and unbefitting” of an MPP title holder.

“Actually, may mga nag circulate kasi na post sa social media sites particularly in TikTok. May mga screenshot sent to us. I personally verified. I was able to personally watch the videos,” Guzman-Tan explained.

“Sa video, she was seen yun nga may mga offensive behavior,” she added.

Guzman-Tan said that it is a clear violation of the rules and regulations of the organization.

She also said that Bagona was given a chance to air her side through separate meetings before the organization came up with the decision.

Bagona, in her defense, said her behavior that was caught on video is just an expression and was spur of the moment.

“Accordingly, it’s just an expression of her current emotion nung mga time na yun or may mga pinagdadaanan siyang experiences siguro may mga nangyayari and yun yung nakita niyang outlet,” Guzman-Tan shared.

In a resolution dated September 15, the MPP Organization decided to suspend Bagona from October 1 to December 31.

“While suspended, Ms. Bagona cannot attend any activity wearing the crown and sash of Miss Puerto Princesa and she cannot, in any way, represent the Organization in any event or activity,” the resolution stated.

The organization also clarified that on invitations requiring the presence of the Miss Puerto Princesa, the 1st runner-up, Pricella Caluguid will perform Bagona’s duties while under suspension.

This decision has since earned mixed opinions from the netizens.

In a Palawan News post, Facebook user Perdz Eiy commented on the defense of Bagona.

“Pag newgen nakanood ng vid its normal nalang. lahat naman nagkakamali. Pero ang parusa ng MPP malala HAHA corny,” she said.

“Tinalo sa higpit ang mas malalaking title..🤣✌️,” Jewel Malibago commented.

“Pwede namang reprimand lang muna. Hindi naman palibhasa nagmura or anything na role model siya ay nawalan na siya ng personality as a normal person,” Bomba Starrr said.

Meanwhile, user Palawan Spotted urged the city government to shift their attention to a more pressing issue, particularly the power outages experienced in the city.

“Dami niyong napapansin, Yong Paleco muna pagtuonan niyo ng pansin dyan kung papaano gumanda ganda naman ang serbisyo sa Palawan. Yong nga Major problems sana unahin niyo hindi yong mga kung ano2 🤦,” he commented.