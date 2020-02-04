Ms. Puerto 2020 presented in pre-pageant

Some 28 candidates vying for this year’s crown are coming from different schools and barangays in Puerto Princesa.

The candidates for Miss Puerto Princesa 2020 were presented by the city government to the Palawan media in a pre-pageant event held Monday afternoon at Hotel Centro.

Some 28 candidates vying for this year’s crown are coming from different schools and barangays in Puerto Princesa.

Chosen as “Darling of the Press” was Fritzie Mendoza of Palawan National School (PNS).

The schools represented by the candidates included AMA Computer Learning Center, Palawan National School (PNS), Palawan State University (PSU), Palawan Technological College, Inc. (PTCI), Puerto Princesa City National Science High School (PPCNSHS), San Miguel National High School (SMNHS), Sicsican National High School and System Technology Institute (STI) College.

Barangays Bacungan, Bahile, Cabayugan, Concepcion and Luzviminda also have candidates.

Related

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.