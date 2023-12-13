The core memories of childhood always hold a special place in us as we grow up. One such memory is the enjoyment of cotton candy’s sweetness. Although it comes in various colors, it brings widespread joy to children, whether they are at church, taking a break from school, or playing in the park.

In the Philippines, cotton candy holds a unique appeal, often seen as a symbol of simple pleasures and communal joy. Its popularity among Filipinos can be attributed to its delightful texture and the way it melts in the mouth, offering a momentary escape to a sweeter, carefree world.

Cotton candy vendors are often seen at festivals, markets, and near schools, becoming a key part of childhood memories. Nowadays, the fun shapes and bright colors of cotton candy delight the taste buds and spark the imagination, making it a beloved treat for all ages.

Reminiscing about the unique role it plays in their lives, the owners decided to introduce Mr. Pluffy Cotton Candy to Puerto Princesa City and the province of Palawan. Their aim is to provide new experiences to children and to those who are still nurturing their inner child.

“Gusto natin bigyan ng new memory ang mga kabataan—naisip ko na Palawan magkakaroon ng new memory. Binibenta namin dito ay experience, happiness, not so much of the food,” management said.

Beyond the usual spots along the streets, cotton candy can now also be enjoyed in malls, starting with the first branch at SM City Puerto Princesa. But the experience doesn’t end with just a stick; customers can customize their cotton candies with shapes and characters of their choosing.

The Puerto Princesa branch is one of the 30 locations nationwide where Mr. Pluffy is available. Since 2009, it has been dedicated to its mission of bringing smiles to both children and adults.

In the coming days, a sugar-free option will be introduced, allowing everyone to enjoy cotton candy with a guilt-free experience.

The owners also have plans to extend the joy brought by Mr. Pluffy to the northern and southern regions of Palawan.

“Ito pa lang start, we will probably go to far north, El Nido, and as far as Bataraza, Balabac kung gusto nila,” it added.

Mr. Pluffy Cotton Candy can also be booked for different events. It is located on the 2nd floor of SM City Puerto Princesa, beside the Mister Donut stall.