Local authorities from the towns of Roxas, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido, Taytay, and Linapacan took part in the Marine Protected Area (MPA) Network Fisheries Management Plan Workshop held in Araceli on May 11, in a bid to strengthen fisheries production and provide alternative livelihood opportunities for local fisherfolks in Palawan.

Organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) for Nature, in collaboration with the Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator (MPDC) and Municipal Agricultural Office (MAO), the workshop brought together various stakeholders, including barangay fisherfolks, barangay captains, the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO), Municipal Tourism Office, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), and the Municipal Mayor’s Office (MMO).

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) also provided inputs in the workshop to address the challenges faced by the MPAs.

Ecological issues such as overfishing and pollution, along with human well-being concerns like low income levels of fisherfolks, settlement and tenure matters, and the importance of good governance, were key topics discussed during the workshop.

The objective of the MPA Network Fisheries Management Plan Workshop was to develop comprehensive strategies and action plans to mitigate these challenges. By involving stakeholders from various sectors and communities, the workshop aimed to foster collaboration, promote sustainable practices, and enhance the overall management and enforcement of MPAs in the region.

