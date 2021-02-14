Movie theaters in Puerto Princesa remain closed despite New IATF guidelines

The management of a movie theater in Puerto Princesa has not yet released any definite date of reopening their cinema after the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) reiterated the 50 percent allowed seating capacity in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) and recently in GCQ areas.

One of the movie theatres in the city, SM Cinema Puerto Princesa, told Palawan News on Friday that the management is still studying its viability and has “no definite reopening schedule yet.”

“SM Puerto Princesa has no definite reopening schedule yet. The management is still studying its viability considering the market condition, logistics, human resources, and limitations set by authorities.”

The cinemas in the city has remained closed since the implementation of community quarantine on March 2020.

Meanwhile, the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) said that churches remain compliant with the health protocols since the time that capacity in religious gatherings is allowed in 50 percent.

Fr. Eugene Elivera, AVPP spokesperson, said Saturday that they are still implementing the minimum health protocols such as temperature check, physical distancing, and wearing of face mask and shield.

“Same pa rin at compliant tayo sa mga protocol, may mga tolda rin tayo at naglagay ng tent sa labas. Compliant talaga ang mga simbahan at dagdag panalangin din,” he said.

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral Parish as one of the largest Catholic churches in the city is now allowing 300 seating capacity inside, which is 50 percent of its 700 total seating capacity.

