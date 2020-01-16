Move to declare Victoria-Anepahan Range a new protected area gains ground

A similar measure also urged Governor Alvarez to issue an executive order for the creation of a management and planning board that shall oversee protection activities for the mountain range.

A resolution seeking to authorize Governor Jose Alvarez to enter into an inter-local government unit (LGU) agreement for the protection of the Victoria-Anepahan Mountain Range (VAMR) has been filed at the Provincial Board.

A similar measure also urged Governor Alvarez to issue an executive order for the creation of a management and planning board that shall oversee protection activities for the mountain range.

Both were filed Tuesday by board member Ryan Maminta who said that signing the agreement was the result of various meetings and consultations conducted with concerned agencies involved in the protection of the mountain range.

Victoria-Anepan is a mountain range that is more than 14,000 hectares and rich in biodiversity covering the towns of Quezon, Narra, Aborlan and Puerto Princesa City.

Maminta earlier said that based on various scientific studies, VAMR has a 41.18 percent endemism in terms of flora and fauna. About 31 percent of the species are of high conservation significance and globally considered as belonging to highly significant levels of biodiversity.

“This the result of a high-level discussion of the provincial government for the protection of VAMR. The initiative is to secure an inter-LGU alliance among municipalities resulting in a memorandum of agreement,” he said.

He said that all involved parties have already signified interest to enter into an agreement for the protection of the mountain.

“The local government units already signified their intent to sign the MOA with Puerto Princesa City that has already acknowledged the fact that the MOA is important in protecting the Victoria-Anepahan Mountain Range,” Maminta said.

Aside from this, the board also requested Alvarez to issue and adopt a joint executive order with Puerto Princesa City creating the VAMR management and planning board.

“The joint executive order creating VAMR management and planning board is a result of the discussion spearheaded by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and Palawan Council for Sustainable Development. The provincial governor will come in because as a supervisor to LGUs, the governor has the power to order the municipal mayors to come up with something,” Maminta said.

Both resolutions have been referred to the Office of the Provincial Administrator and the legal committee for further discussion and study.

