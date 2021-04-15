Move to create two DepEd division offices in Palawan revived

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan is requesting Palawan’s three House representatives to once again file a bill for the creation of two separate Schools Division Offices (SDO) to be known as SDO Palawan-North and SDO Palawan-South.

Board member Ryan Maminta who authored a resolution for the purpose said Palawan, being the largest province in the country, has only one SDO at present which poses many challenges in terms of effective instructional and field supervision.

“Napakalaki ng Palawan kaya gusto sana natin sa tulong ni Secretary [Leonor] Briones at ng mga kongresista na mas mabigyan ng atensyon, superbisyon at pamamahala ang mga paaralan sa lalawigan ng Palawan sa pamamagitan ng pagawa ng dalawang division offices,” he said.

“Nais natin na mas mapag-aralan pa ito para maibigay natin sa mga kabataang Palaweño ang dekalidad na edukasyon,” Maminta added.

Maminta stated that similar measures have been filed in the House of Representatives in 2014 and 2017 entitled An Act dividing the Department of Education Schools Division Office of Palawan into two separate DepEd schools Division offices to be known as Division of Palawan South and North and appropriating funds therefore, but were not approved.

“Hindi tayo ang unang magiging dalawang division kung magkataon. Ang lalawigan ng Pangasinan, Maguindanao at ng Lanao del Sur ay nauna nang nagkaroon ng dalawang division,” Maminta said.

The resolution which is also calling on Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones to support the measure, was referred to the committee on education for further discussion.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts