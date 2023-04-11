(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A fatal road accident occurred on Monday afternoon in Roxas town, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist.

The accident involved two vehicles—a gray Suzuki Wagon driven by Donald Collado Soriano, a 50-year-old married businessman from Barangay Alimanguan, San Vicente, and a gray Honda XRM driven by Charlie Revillas Palarca, a 48-year-old self-employed resident of Barangay Jolo, Roxas, according to the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO).

Investigation by the Roxas police claimed that the Suzuki Wagon was traveling from the municipality of San Vicente going to Puerto Princesa City, while the Honda XRM was traveling in the opposite direction. The Honda XRM overshot and occupied the opposite lane, resulting in a collision with the Suzuki Wagon.

The accident caused serious injuries to Palarca, the driver of the Honda XRM, which eventually led to his death. Soriano, the driver of the Suzuki Wagon, was unharmed.

The two vehicles incurred undetermined amounts of damage and are now in the custody of the Roxas Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

This unfortunate incident highlights the importance of road safety and the need for all motorists to exercise caution while driving. Authorities continue to investigate the accident to determine the full details of what happened.

About Post Author