A vehicular accident occurred around 7 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, at Sitio Palwood, Barangay 4, Roxas, Palawan, involving a Rusi 110 motorcycle and a Toyota Grandia.

Emar Avila, 35, driving the Rusi, lost his life in the incident.

Jimmy Manlavi, 50, driving the Toyota, and his six passengers escaped unharmed.

Based on investigation, Avila was heading from Poblacion Roxas to Barangay Malcampo, while Manlavi was en route from Puerto Princesa City to El Nido.

The collision happened when Manlavi attempted to overtake another vehicle, leading to the tragic outcome.

Despite swift efforts by MDRRMO personnel, Avila didn’t make it upon arrival at Roxas Medicare Hospital and was later on declared dead on arrival.